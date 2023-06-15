All Sections
Zelenskyy on resolution of European Parliament: time for certainty in integration has come

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 15 June 2023, 22:55
Zelenskyy on resolution of European Parliament: time for certainty in integration has come

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the European Parliament supports Ukraine's admission to the European Union and the development of an invitation to NATO within the framework of the nearest Alliance summit, which will be held in Vilnius on 11-12 July.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 15 June

Quote: "We have taken significant steps to strengthen our position in several areas at once.

The European Parliament adopted a powerful resolution in support of the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of our people. There is a specific appeal to the leaders of the European Union to determine a clear path to our state's membership in the EU.

And on the issue of the Alliance [NATO - ed.], the European Parliament notes clearly the meaning of our Ukrainian contribution to Euro-Atlantic security, which implies that Ukraine's path to NATO and invitations to join should be developed already in the context of preparations for the Alliance's summit in Vilnius.

The time for integration and security certainty has clearly come.

I am grateful for the actual acknowledgement of this to all members of the European Parliament and Madam President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, as well as to Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, for the ceaseless and effective work with the parliaments of our partners."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Details: The president called a bill registered in the United States of America on the confiscation and transfer of Russian assets to Ukraine as reparations another significant international step on this day.

Earlier: On 15 June, the European Parliament voted to adopt a resolution in support of Ukraine. The resolution calls on NATO members to begin Ukraine’s accession process after the war. It states that Ukraine’s membership would improve the security situation for the region and the whole world. MEPs expressed hope that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU will begin this year and also called on NATO members to begin the process of admitting Ukraine to the Alliance after the war.

