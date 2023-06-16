All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian air defence destroys 2 Shahed drones at night

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 07:28
Ukrainian air defence destroys 2 Shahed drones at night
PARTS OF THE DOWNED SHAHED DRONE. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down both Shahed drones that attacked the territory of Ukraine on the night of 15-16 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 16 June; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian Federation conducted another air strike on Ukraine at night; it used two Iranian-made Shahed attack drones.

Advertisement:

All drones were destroyed by air defence forces."

Details: The Air Force specified that two Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones were destroyed on the southern front, specifically in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Earlier, the Air Force reported that Russian drones attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

updated
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: