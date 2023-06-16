Ukrainian air defence destroys 2 Shahed drones at night

PARTS OF THE DOWNED SHAHED DRONE. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down both Shahed drones that attacked the territory of Ukraine on the night of 15-16 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 16 June; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian Federation conducted another air strike on Ukraine at night; it used two Iranian-made Shahed attack drones.

All drones were destroyed by air defence forces."

Details: The Air Force specified that two Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones were destroyed on the southern front, specifically in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Earlier, the Air Force reported that Russian drones attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

