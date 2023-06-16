Russian forces kill married couple in Kherson Oblast

A husband and wife were killed in the village of Novoberyslav in Kherson Oblast in a Russian attack in the early morning of 16 June.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The Russian army bombarded Novoberyslav with rocket and tube artillery at night. The enemy targeted residential buildings. A couple died in a hit on one of the houses."

Details: The official noted that the woman was killed on the spot, and medical staff tried to save the man, but he died of his injuries on the way to hospital.

