Germany to supply 64 more guided missiles for Patriot air defence systems in Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 11:52

Germany will "urgently" provide Ukraine with 64 more guided missiles for the Patriot air defence systems.

Source: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, on the second day of the NATO meeting in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda, citing ntv

Details: This is "a highly important sign to sustainably support the successful efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to ensure air defence, especially now, in this particular phase of the war," Pistorius said.

The missiles will be supplied to Ukraine promptly.

Background: On 1 June, upon arriving at the European Political Community summit in Moldova, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for creating a "Patriot coalition". Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister, supported this initiative.

Raytheon Technologies, a manufacturer of Patriot air defence systems, plans to significantly step up production and transfer additional systems to Ukraine.

