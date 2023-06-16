All Sections
Occupiers deploy troops from second defence line in south – Armed Forces of Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 16 June 2023, 16:52
The Russian occupiers in the first defence line are deploying their troops from the second defence line in some areas.

Source: United Press Centre of the Defence Forces on the Tavriia front, referring to Valerii Shershen, spokesperson for the Defence Forces on the Tavriia front

Quote: "The Russians have created engineering defence fencing, and every metre of liberated territory is difficult to gain.

The Russian occupying troops in the south are fighting back fiercely and are deploying the reserves from the second defence line to the first defence line.

Details: He added that the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive actions and strengthen their positions on gained lines, mainly on the Melitopol, Berdiansk and Mariupol fronts: "Here our counterattacks and actions on the flanks of counterattacks are being conducted in the separate areas of the front."

Shershen added that the Defence Forces have advanced from 200 metres to a kilometre on the Tavriia front.

In the last 24 hours, more than four companies of the Russian occupying forces were killed and injured.

Background:

  • In April, UK intelligence reported that Russian forces had built three defence lines along a 120-km stretch in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
  • According to the UK Defence Ministry, since the summer of 2022, Russia has built one of the largest systems of military defence seen in many decades. These defences are located not only near the current frontline but also deep inside the territories currently controlled by Russia.

