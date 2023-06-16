All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Number of victims after Russian aerial attack on Kyiv Oblast rises to 7, 4-year old child injured

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 16 June 2023, 17:15

The number of victims due to the fall of missile debris in Kyiv Oblast increased to seven, including two children.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Head of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, on air during the joint national 24/7 newscast, reports Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "As of now, unfortunately, the number of victims of this terrorist missile strike has increased. Now I can say that seven people have been seeking medical attention. I want to reassure you right away that their injuries are quite minor; there are no critical or even severe ones, but I want to note that there are two children among the victims. The youngest is 4 years old and the boy is 13 years old. "

Advertisement:

Details: Niebytov also said that the police recorded the complete destruction of three private houses, 15 houses suffered serious damage, and minor damage was inflicted on 15 houses.

He suggested that the number of victims of the strike by the Russian Federation will increase because there is a suburban area nearby.

Background: People were injured and private homes were damaged in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian missile strike on 16 June. Earlier, it was reported that six people were injured because of the attack

The Kyiv City Administration reported that during the attack on Kyiv, six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two reconnaissance UAVs were successfully destroyed in the airspace around the capital.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: