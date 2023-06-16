Number of victims in Kyiv Oblast rises to 6: elderly woman injured, teenager saved himself in basement

Elderly woman wounded in Kyiv Oblast, the consequences of the Russian missile attack, photo of the State Emergency Service

As a result of the Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv Oblast on 16 June, six people were injured, including a child and an elderly woman.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, and Andrii Niebytov, Head of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast; photos and videos by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "This time the enemy attacked the oblast with missiles and UAVs. Thanks to the professional work of our defenders, all targets were shot down!

Unfortunately, as a result of falling debris in one of the settlements of the oblast, six people were injured, including one child.

Advertisement:

One of the victims is a driver who was injured while delivering bread. Everyone is provided with the necessary medical care."

Details: One of the victims in the Vyshhorod district, as previously reported, is an 82-year-old woman who was hit by a shock wave.

Niebytov said that during the Russian aerial attack, Roma, a 13-year-old boy, immediately went into the basement and survived, while the debris of a missile destroyed the roof, damaged the walls and broke the windows in his house.

According to Kravchenko, three private houses were destroyed in the oblast; 13 houses need major repairs; another 15 houses and two outbuildings have minor damage.

The head of the Oblast Military Administration promised to help all the affected homeowners.

As a result of falling debris, a fire broke out in a forest and grass bedding. All fires have been promptly contained.

Emergency services continue to work on the ground. Information on the damage caused is being specified. People are provided with the necessary help.

Background: People were injured and private homes were damaged in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian missile strike on 16 June.

