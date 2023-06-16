All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Number of victims in Kyiv Oblast rises to 6: elderly woman injured, teenager saved himself in basement

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 16 June 2023, 16:15
Number of victims in Kyiv Oblast rises to 6: elderly woman injured, teenager saved himself in basement
Elderly woman wounded in Kyiv Oblast, the consequences of the Russian missile attack, photo of the State Emergency Service

As a result of the Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv Oblast on 16 June, six people were injured, including a child and an elderly woman.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, and Andrii Niebytov, Head of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast; photos and videos by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "This time the enemy attacked the oblast with missiles and UAVs. Thanks to the professional work of our defenders, all targets were shot down!

Advertisement:

Unfortunately, as a result of falling debris in one of the settlements of the oblast, six people were injured, including one child.

One of the victims is a driver who was injured while delivering bread. Everyone is provided with the necessary medical care."

Details: One of the victims in the Vyshhorod district, as previously reported, is an 82-year-old woman who was hit by a shock wave.

 
 

Niebytov said that during the Russian aerial attack, Roma, a 13-year-old boy, immediately went into the basement and survived, while the debris of a missile destroyed the roof, damaged the walls and broke the windows in his house.

According to Kravchenko, three private houses were destroyed in the oblast; 13 houses need major repairs; another 15 houses and two outbuildings have minor damage.

The head of the Oblast Military Administration promised to help all the affected homeowners.

As a result of falling debris, a fire broke out in a forest and grass bedding. All fires have been promptly contained.

Emergency services continue to work on the ground. Information on the damage caused is being specified. People are provided with the necessary help.

Background: People were injured and private homes were damaged in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian missile strike on 16 June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: