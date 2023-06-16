All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO Secretary on deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus: There are some preparations but no significant changes

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 17:30

So far NATO has not detected any changes in the deployment of nuclear forces of Russia that would require it to take corresponding steps.

Source: Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, at a press conference in Brussels, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent.

Stoltenberg remarked that he "treats Russia’s statement about deploying its nuclear weapons in Belarus in all seriousness".

"We have seen first preparations for this. We will attentively monitor this situation and remain cautious. Of course, this is a part of nuclear ‘signalling’, nuclear rhetoric, which we have been witnessing for the last few years, when Russia modernised and deployed more and more nuclear weapons," he explained.

Advertisement:

He stated that at the moment NATO has not detected any changes in the deployment of the Russian nuclear forces "which would require any changes in the deployment of our [nuclear – ed.] forces".

"But we are constantly discussing what measures we should take, and the Nuclear Planning Group [highest nuclear policy body of the Alliance – ed.] considered this issue as well," Stoltenberg added.

On 25 May, Ministers of Defence of Russia and Belarus signed documents about the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. That very day Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, claimed that Russia has started to transfer its nuclear weapons to Belarus.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On Wednesday, 14 June, Lukashenko claimed that Belarus has started receiving Russian nuclear weapons; he claimed that some items are three times more powerful than the nuclear bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: