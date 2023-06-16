Polish Sejm supported Ukraine's accession to NATO

The lower house of the Polish parliament on Friday adopted a resolution in which it supported Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Polskie Radio.

Details: A total of 443 deputies voted for the resolution supporting Ukraine's membership in NATO, 2 voted against and 7 abstained.

All factions of the Polish Sejm expressed their support for the resolution, noting that Ukraine's accession to NATO would strengthen the Alliance and correspond to Poland's interests. Only the pro-Russian Confederation Liberty and Independence political party opposed it, claiming that such a position "could drag Poland into a world conflict".

Advertisement:

The resolution emphasises that Ukraine today defends not only its statehood, but also common values, such as democracy and order, based on international law.

"Taking into account the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people and their sovereign right to choose their own path of development, the Sejm of the Republic of Poland fully supports Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations," the document reads, as quoted by Polskie Radio.

"Its [Ukraine’s – ed.] troops are becoming more and more compatible with NATO forces and are gaining experience on the battlefield. Therefore, from a military point of view, Ukraine's accession to NATO will be useful for the Alliance as well," the resolution reads.

Previously, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his belief that the leaders of the Alliance at the Vilnius summit in July will reach a consensus on the model of Ukraine's movement towards NATO.

According to the media outlets, US President Joe Biden supports Stoltenberg's proposal that Ukraine does not need to implement the Membership Action plan (MAP) to join the Alliance.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!