Ukraine, Czech Republic and Slovakia agree on joint purchase and repair of infantry fighting vehicles, "all details later"

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 22:22

On Friday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced the signing of a declaration of intent by colleagues from the Czech Republic and Slovakia on purchasing and maintaining infantry fighting vehicles.

Source: European Pravda.

As Reznikov noted on Twitter, the declaration was concluded on the sidelines of the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine in Brussels, with his Czech and Slovak counterparts, Jana Černochová and Martin Sklenár.

"Details will come later. However, this is an important step in the cooperation between our countries," he added.

Last week, the Ukrainian state concern Ukroboronprom and the Czech arms company VOP CZ agreed on the joint repair of T-64 tanks at the plant in the city of Nový Jičin, which will start soon.

As it is known, this week the 13th Ramstein-format meeting of Ukraine's allies was held in Brussels.

