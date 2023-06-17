36 Russians, including a child, have died from drinking fake cider
The number of people in Russia poisoned by ersatz cider has risen to 106, 36 of whom have died, including a child.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS, referring to Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Health of Russia
Quote: "106 people have been affected, including five children. 36 people have died, including one child."
Background: It was reported earlier that 30 people had died in Russia from poisoning by the Mister Cider beer drink in just two days.
