36 Russians, including a child, have died from drinking fake cider

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 04:35
36 Russians, including a child, have died from drinking fake cider
The number of people in Russia poisoned by ersatz cider has risen to 106, 36 of whom have died, including a child.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS, referring to Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Health of Russia

Quote: "106 people have been affected, including five children. 36 people have died, including one child."

Background: It was reported earlier that 30 people had died in Russia from poisoning by the Mister Cider beer drink in just two days. 

