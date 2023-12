36 Russians, including a child, have died from drinking fake cider

The number of people in Russia poisoned by ersatz cider has risen to 106, 36 of whom have died, including a child.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS, referring to Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Health of Russia

Quote: "106 people have been affected, including five children. 36 people have died, including one child."

Advertisement:

Background: It was reported earlier that 30 people had died in Russia from poisoning by the Mister Cider beer drink in just two days.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!