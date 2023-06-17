All Sections
Russian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 12:47
Russian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
ALL PHOTOS BY KHARKIV OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russian forces struck the village of Huriv Kozachok in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv Oblast on 17 June, hitting a civilian car and killing two people inside.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The report says an anti-tank guided missile hit a car moving towards the village.

Preliminary data indicate that the car had been carrying four people, who were killed on the spot.

Update: Later, Syniehubov noted that the car was carrying two volunteers from the settlement of Zolochiv: a 42-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman; they were killed.

The car was reportedly hit by Russian troops with a Kornet ATGM.

Advertisement: