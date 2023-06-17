Russian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers

The Russian forces struck the village of Huriv Kozachok in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv Oblast on 17 June, hitting a civilian car and killing two people inside.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The report says an anti-tank guided missile hit a car moving towards the village.

Preliminary data indicate that the car had been carrying four people, who were killed on the spot.

Update: Later, Syniehubov noted that the car was carrying two volunteers from the settlement of Zolochiv: a 42-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman; they were killed.

The car was reportedly hit by Russian troops with a Kornet ATGM.

