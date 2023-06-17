All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 June 2023, 12:47
Russian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
ALL PHOTOS BY KHARKIV OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russian forces struck the village of Huriv Kozachok in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv Oblast on 17 June, hitting a civilian car and killing two people inside.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The report says an anti-tank guided missile hit a car moving towards the village.

Advertisement:

Preliminary data indicate that the car had been carrying four people, who were killed on the spot.

 

Update: Later, Syniehubov noted that the car was carrying two volunteers from the settlement of Zolochiv: a 42-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman; they were killed.

The car was reportedly hit by Russian troops with a Kornet ATGM.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: