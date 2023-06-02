Ukrainian defenders strike 5 Russian artillery units at firing positions – General Staff Report

Over past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck more than 20 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, five artillery units at their firing positions, a command post and other important Russian targets.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 2 June

Details: Russians launched 12 missile strikes on Kyiv during the day using 10 Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles, all of which were shot down by Ukrainian defenders, and fired two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on Kharkiv.

In addition, the occupiers carried out 46 air strikes and 107 strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems on Ukrainian forces’ positions and populated areas. Civilians, including children, were killed and injured, and a children's medical facility, residential apartment buildings, houses and other civil infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The General Staff states that Russian occupation forces are focusing their main efforts on attempting to establish full control over Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in the east of Ukraine, with Ukrainian Defence Forces repelling 25 Russian assaults there over the course of the day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. The invaders launched an airstrike near Halahanivka in Chernihiv Oblast. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Berylivka, Yeline, Mistky, Khotiivka, Tymonovychi, Yanzhulivka, Krasnyi Khutir and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Atynske, Pavlivka, Pysarivka, Uhroidy, Krasnopillia, Slavhorod in Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Buhruvatka, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Budarky, Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations to the west of Masiutivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and near Kuzemivka (Luhansk Oblast). They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Vilshana, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast and Serhiivka in Luhansk Oblast. Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masyutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast were hit by Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

Russian forces also conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast on the Lyman front. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Yampolivka, Siversk, and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. The occupiers deployed artillery to attack Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Novosadove, Torske, Spirne, and Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russians carried out airstrikes near Khromove, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shyltyne in Donetsk Oblast over the course of the past 24 hours. Kramatorsk, Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery fire.

Russian forces did not make any attempts to advance on the Avdiivka front. Over the course of the day, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Avdiivka and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast). Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled all Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces also conducted an airstrike and artillery attack on Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast. The occupiers bombarded Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Novoukrainka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. The occupiers launched airstrikes near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Beryslav, Kozatske and Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast. The invaders shelled Illinka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Zelene Pole (Donetsk Oblast); Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Marhanetsk and Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); and Zmiivka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Sadove, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out nine airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, and four more on Russian anti-aircraft systems.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces downed two Russian Lancet strike drones and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command point, an anti-aircraft system, 5 field artillery units at their firing positions, and nine ammunition and military equipment storage points.

