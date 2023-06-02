Ukraine's defenders kill 540 occupiers and destroy 26 Russian artillery systems in one day
Friday, 2 June 2023, 08:10
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine's Defence Forces killed 540 Russian military personnel and destroyed 15 Russian tanks, 12 armoured combat vehicles and 27 artillery systems over the course of the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 2 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 208,910 (+540) military personnel
- 3,819 (+15) tanks
- 7,490 (+12) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,501 (+27) artillery systems
- 575 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 335 (+2) air defence systems
- 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 298 (+0) helicopters
- 3,137 (+6) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,117 (+10) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,267 (+28) vehicles and tankers
- 465 (+7) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
Advertisement:
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!