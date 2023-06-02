All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's defenders kill 540 occupiers and destroy 26 Russian artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 June 2023, 08:10
Ukraine's defenders kill 540 occupiers and destroy 26 Russian artillery systems in one day
PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF ON FACEBOOK

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine's Defence Forces killed 540 Russian military personnel and destroyed 15 Russian tanks, 12 armoured combat vehicles and 27 artillery systems over the course of the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 2 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 208,910 (+540) military personnel 
  • 3,819 (+15) tanks
  • 7,490 (+12) armoured combat vehicles
  • 3,501 (+27) artillery systems 
  • 575 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 335 (+2) air defence systems
  • 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 298 (+0) helicopters 
  • 3,137 (+6) operational-tactical UAVs 
  • 1,117 (+10) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats 
  • 6,267 (+28) vehicles and tankers
  • 465 (+7)  special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: