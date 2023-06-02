Ukraine's defenders kill 540 occupiers and destroy 26 Russian artillery systems in one day

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine's Defence Forces killed 540 Russian military personnel and destroyed 15 Russian tanks, 12 armoured combat vehicles and 27 artillery systems over the course of the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 2 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 208,910 (+540) military personnel

3,819 (+15) tanks

7,490 (+12) armoured combat vehicles

3,501 (+27) artillery systems

575 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

335 (+2) air defence systems

313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

298 (+0) helicopters

3,137 (+6) operational-tactical UAVs

1,117 (+10) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,267 (+28) vehicles and tankers

465 (+7) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

