Russians kill 2 and wound 12 people in Donetsk Oblast in one day

At least two people were killed and 12 others wounded as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 1 June.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 1 June, the Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast, one in Avdiivka and the other in Chasiv Yar. In addition, we managed to establish information about one person killed in Vuhledar."

Details: Twelve more people in the oblast were wounded.

As of 2 June, the invaders have killed at least 1,542 and wounded at least 3,632 civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

Kyrylenko noted that these figures are not final because it is not yet possible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

