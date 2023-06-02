Ukrainian border guards respond to Belarusian audio propaganda

Together we will defeat rashism: billboard on Ukrainian-Belarusian border, screen shot from video by Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Ukrainian border guards have made a statement in Belarusian about the mental difference between the two nations on the border with Belarus, referring to the example of borshch [Borshch is a soup of Ukrainian origin, made with beetroot as one of the main ingredients, which gives the dish its distinctive red colour – ed.] that Belarusian border guards had used earlier.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Your borshch is very different from ours, because nowadays, Belarusian borshch is more like Russian shchi [Russian-style cabbage soup], even if you put more potatoes in [a stereotype referring to the traditionally important role of potatoes in Belarusian cuisine].

It's not the same as it used to be before you made it with the knife that you stabbed Ukrainians in the back with.

It's a shame we have neighbours who, while they talk about identity and kinship, are inclined to be slaves and have nothing in common with us.

You should impress upon your memory, and in your cookbook, forever that Ukrainians are a freedom-loving nation. We have always fought for our independence. You, on the other hand, are incapable of doing so and have been in the thrall of one tyrant and one bunker grandfather [Putin] for many years.

Your current potato stew, which has a consistency similar to prison balanda [a shchi-like soup typically made in prisons], is nothing like our Ukrainian borshch."

Details: Ukrainian border guards said that they were not slaves to eat Belarusian borshch.

They advised the Belarusians to change the "ingredients" and become free people, not forced prisoners.

Quote: "Until then, eat your own food and don't choke on it. We’re not inviting you to our place, and we strongly advise you to stay on your own territory. Otherwise, you’ll regret it!" Ukrainians stated

Details: The border guards also called on Belarusian border guards to learn their own Belarusian language and reject the language of the occupier, i.e. Russian.

Finally, they played a "musical gift" for their "colleagues" across the border: the Ukrainian patriotic song Vrazhe (Enemy).

Background: On 31 May, the SBGS reported that Belarusian border guards had been playing audio propaganda about the "unity of peoples", using the example of "borshch as common cultural heritage".

