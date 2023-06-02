Putin is told about destruction of Patriot air defence system in Ukraine, but truth is different – Lithuanian Defence Minister

The Russian army has been trying to track down Patriot air defence systems in Ukraine every night to destroy them but to no avail.

Source: Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He said Russian President Vladimir Putin is repeatedly told about the destruction of Patriot in Ukraine, but no one dares to tell the truth.

Quote: "Russia is still trying to hunt down Patriot anti-missile systems every night. However, with no luck. The official version is already lying on putin's desk - all Patriot batteries have been destroyed. No one dares to tell him the truth," said the Lithuanian minister.

Background: The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Ukrainian defenders destroyed all 15 cruise missiles and 21 attack drones used by the Russians to attack Kyiv Oblast on the night of 2 June.

Earlier, Michael Carpenter, the US Permanent Representative to the OSCE, said that Russian propaganda media reported the "destruction" of dozens of US Patriot missile systems, but this lie will not change the reality that Ukraine is getting stronger every day.

