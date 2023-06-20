Ukrainian defenders destroy helicopter and kill more than 1,000 occupiers in a day
Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 08:14
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine; in the past day alone, the defenders killed 1,010 Russian invaders and destroyed 23 artillery systems, 15 armoured combat vehicles and eight tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 20 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 221,460 (+1,010) military personnel
- 3,997 (+8) tanks
- 7,750 (+15) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,888 (+23) artillery systems
- 614 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 372 (+2) air defence systems
- 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 306 (+1) helicopters
- 3,393 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,214 (+3) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,645 (+32) vehicles and tankers
- 531 (+5) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
