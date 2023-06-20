Ukrainian defenders destroy helicopter and kill more than 1,000 occupiers in a day

UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO FROM THE FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine; in the past day alone, the defenders killed 1,010 Russian invaders and destroyed 23 artillery systems, 15 armoured combat vehicles and eight tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 20 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 221,460 (+1,010) military personnel

3,997 (+8) tanks

7,750 (+15) armoured combat vehicles

3,888 (+23) artillery systems

614 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems

372 (+2) air defence systems

314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

306 (+1) helicopters

3,393 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs

1,214 (+3) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,645 (+32) vehicles and tankers

531 (+5) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!