All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prigozhin stirs up conflict with Russia's Defence Ministry against background of Ukraine's counteroffensive – UK Defence Intelligence

European PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 09:34
Prigozhin stirs up conflict with Russia's Defence Ministry against background of Ukraine's counteroffensive – UK Defence Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has reported that the owner of the Russian Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is trying to undermine the authority of the Russian Ministry of Defence, while the ministry considers his actions inappropriate against the background of Ukrainian counteroffensive operations.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence report on Twitter on 20 June, as reported by European Pravda

UK Defence Intelligence reports that on 19 June, Prigozhin said he was expecting a reply from the Russian Defence Ministry regarding his own draft of a ‘contract’ which he had submitted to the ministry three days before.

As UK intelligence recalls, this was a response to the decision of the Russian Defence Ministry that all "volunteer formations" should sign contracts with them by 1 July.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Although the content of Prigozhin’s document has not been made public, the act of him delivering it raises the stakes, and is highly likely another deliberate effort to undermine the authority of the official military authorities. Prigozhin’s tone towards the MoD has become unambiguously confrontational," the message reads.

UK Defence Intelligence adds that the Russian Defence Ministry sees this as deeply "unfortunate" at a time when the Russian Federation is trying to counteract the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Background: The UK Defence Intelligence report for 15 June stated that Prigozhin had defied the Russian military leadership and the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, by refusing to allow the Wagner Private Military Company to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: