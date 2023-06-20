All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's language protection commissioner records few hundreds facts of linguicide by Russia

Sofia SeredaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 11:33
Ukraine's language protection commissioner records few hundreds facts of linguicide by Russia
TARAS KREMIN. PHOTO: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Taras Kremin, the State Language Protection Commissioner, has already recorded several hundred cases of linguicide committed by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine during a full-scale war.

Source: Taras Kremin in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Such situations are not so much large-scale as systemic. We take them [facts of linguicide – ed.] from open sources.

Advertisement:

We receive information either directly from those who witnessed it or from those who found it.

It is impossible to say that we receive information from the occupied territories. However, those who left the occupation or those who live in the liberated territories have the right to contact us and report certain facts."

Details: Kremin has said that, as a language protection commissioner, he passes on information about cases of linguicide to law enforcement agencies, human rights organisations and relevant international structures.

Background: In spring 2022, Kremin called on Ukrainians to report cases of linguicide for the upcoming trial of the aggressor. 

On 4 May 2023, Taras Kremin said that the Secretariat of the Language Ombudsman was working with MPs to introduce criminal liability directly for the crime of linguistic violence, which is not yet provided for in the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: