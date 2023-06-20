Ukraine's language protection commissioner records few hundreds facts of linguicide by Russia

Taras Kremin, the State Language Protection Commissioner, has already recorded several hundred cases of linguicide committed by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine during a full-scale war.

Source: Taras Kremin in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Such situations are not so much large-scale as systemic. We take them [facts of linguicide – ed.] from open sources.

We receive information either directly from those who witnessed it or from those who found it.

It is impossible to say that we receive information from the occupied territories. However, those who left the occupation or those who live in the liberated territories have the right to contact us and report certain facts."

Details: Kremin has said that, as a language protection commissioner, he passes on information about cases of linguicide to law enforcement agencies, human rights organisations and relevant international structures.

Background: In spring 2022, Kremin called on Ukrainians to report cases of linguicide for the upcoming trial of the aggressor.

On 4 May 2023, Taras Kremin said that the Secretariat of the Language Ombudsman was working with MPs to introduce criminal liability directly for the crime of linguistic violence, which is not yet provided for in the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

