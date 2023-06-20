Trump recounts how his conversation with Putin allegedly delayed Russian invasion of Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump has said that his conversation with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, allegedly delayed Russia's invasion of Ukraine for several years.

Source: Trump in the interview with Fox News

Trump said that during the conversation with Putin, he said that the invasion would be a "catastrophe", and that there would be "hell to pay".

Commenting on his intentions to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, he spoke of his "very good relationship" with Putin.

Quote: "With Putin, I have a very good relationship. I mean, I haven't spoken to him in a long while, but I had a very strong relationship," Trump said when asked how he would end the war within 24 hours, as he's stated on numerous occasions.

Trump also claims that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he had remained the president of the United States.

Regarding whether he considers Ukraine to be an independent country, Trump answered in the affirmative, but added that "it used to be one country [with Russia]", and "Putin liked it that way".

Background:

Former US President Donald Trump said in recent statements that he would find a way to end the war "in 24 hours", avoided answering whether he wants Ukraine to win, and refused to call Putin a war criminal. He also stated that the United States provides Ukraine with too many weapons.

Commenting on these statements, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he "did not understand" Trump's words.

