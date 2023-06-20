All Sections
"Not a fake": Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief meets Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 20 June 2023, 15:58
Matsuda Kuninori, Kyrylo Budanov, Emine Dzhaparova, photo: Emine Dzhaparova on Facebook

Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has shared a photograph with Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, from their meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Matsuda Kuninori, to prove that Budanov had not suffered severe injuries, as Russian propaganda claimed earlier.

Source: Emine Dzhaparova on Facebook

Quote from Dzhaparova: "This is not a dummy [but a real Kyrylo Budanov – ed.]. All meeting participants are alive and in good health."

 

Details: Dzhaparova said that meeting participants discussed a number of issues, exchanged opinions, and considered future plans.

Background:

  • The Russian propaganda machine released a fake news story alleging that a missile hit the building of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence and seriously injured Defence Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov.
  • Stern magazine, which Russian propagandists cited to back up their claims about Budanov’s injury, issued a statement saying it published no news about Budanov’s injury.

