All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Ministry changes its information policy about Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 21 June 2023, 04:10
Russian Defence Ministry changes its information policy about Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW
Sergei Shoigu, Photo: TASS

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War have noted that the Russian Ministry of Defence has changed its information policy regarding the coverage of the counteroffensive actions by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Source: ISW

Details: The report notes that Ukrainian troops conducted counteroffensive operations on at least two areas of the front on 20 June.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Russian Ministry of Defence continues to respond to Ukrainian counteroffensive operations with a relatively high degree of rhetorical coherence, suggesting that the Defence Ministry has learned from its past mishandling of the information space during previous Ukrainian counteroffensives."

The report recalls that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu addressed the Defence Ministry Collegium on 20 June and began his speech by discussing currentUkrainian counteroffensive operations in western Donetsk and Zaporizhia oblasts.

Also, military experts add that on 5 June, Shoigu stated that the counteroffensive began on 4 June, which coincides with ISW's previous assessment of the date of the start of the counteroffensive.

They add: "Shoigu additionally claimed that Ukrainian troops have launched 263 attacks on Russian positions since 4 June but denied that Ukrainian forces have made gains anywhere in the theatre, contrary to publicly available geolocated evidence of Ukrainian advances."

According to the ISW analysis, the fact that Shoigu publicly and relatively calmly discussed the counteroffensive (even despite the typical denial of Ukrainian successes by the Ministry of Defence) is a visible consequence of the inability of the Russian Ministry of Defence to prepare a unified response to Ukrainian counteroffensives in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts in 2022; and the panic in the Russian information space, which arose as a result of this, indicates that the Russian information space has to some extent adapted and learned lessons from past moments of information collapse.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 20 June:

  • Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations in at least two sectors of the front on 20 June.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) continues to respond to Ukrainian counteroffensive operations with a relatively high degree of rhetorical coherence, suggesting that the MoD has learned from its past mishandling of the information space during previous Ukrainian counteroffensives.
  • Russian forces conducted a missile and drone strike on Ukraine on 20 June.
  • Russian forces continued a slightly intensified pace of ground attacks near Kreminna.
  • Russian and Ukrainian forces continued ground attacks near Bakhmut.
  • Russian forces continued ground attacks along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line.
  • Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations on the administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk oblasts.
  • Ukrainian forces continued limited ground attacks in western Zaporizhia Oblast.
  • The Kremlin continues to lower the requirements for Russian military service in an effort to increase recruitment.
  • Russia aims to use the annual International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2023" to diversify and expand its defence industrial base (DIB).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: