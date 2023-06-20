All Sections
Russian Defence Minister began to threaten strikes on "decision-making centres" in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 20 June 2023, 13:44
Russian Defence Minister began to threaten strikes on decision-making centres in Ukraine
Sergei Shoigu, photo: Getty Images

At a military collegium, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu began to threaten strikes on "decision-making centres" in Ukraine, in the event that the Armed Forces strike occupied Crimea.

Source: The press release of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Shoigu's direct quote: "According to our data, the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine plans to strike the territory of the Russian Federation, including Crimea, with HIMARS and Storm Shadow missiles."

Details: Shoigu is convinced that the occupied Ukrainian peninsula is outside the war zone, so the Russian military leadership will consider possible strikes on Crimea as drawing the US and the UK into the war and will strike back at the "decision-making centres" in Ukraine.

Shoigu also complained that since 4 June, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had carried out 263 attacks on the positions of the Russian occupiers.

Background:

  • In April, President Volodymyr Zenlenskyy declared that Ukraine’s de-occupation of Crimea from under Russian control was inevitable.
  • The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, expressed the opinion that Russia will not launch a nuclear strike when Ukrainian defenders enter occupied Crimea.
  • In May, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, suggested that Ukraine could use unexpected methods to liberate Crimea from Russian occupation.

