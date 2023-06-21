All Sections
Over 700 Ukrainian children remain in Belarus – Belarusian Red Cross

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 21 June 2023, 12:19
The Belarusian Red Cross has reported that more than 700 children from Ukraine are in the country.

Source: BelTA with reference to the statement of Dmitry Shevtsov, the Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross

Quote from Shevtsov: "This year, in order to make a large coverage, we decided not to improve the health of children in sanatoriums directly, but to allocate funds to families raising children from Ukraine. The aid will amount to 600 Belarusian roubles [about US$240 – ed.], and more than 700 children will receive it."

Details: According to him, starting from 2017 to 2019, with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross, an average of about 30 children from Ukraine "go to improve their health" in Belarus each year. In 2020, about 50 people managed to "improve their health". According to Shevtsov, Belarus adopted 87 children from Ukraine in 2022.

 Background: 

  • On 20 June, an activist from Belarus reported that Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed leader, had agreed to organise "rehabilitation of children from the affected regions of Donbas in Belarusian camps and sanatoriums". According to him, having received the consent of Lukashenko, the activists began to work out "mechanisms for assisting".
  • Earlier, the Belarusian opposition reported that more than 2,000 Ukrainian children were deported to Belarus. According to them, Lukashenko personally signs documents related to the commission of a war crime.

