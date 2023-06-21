Zelenskyy: Intense battles are ongoing, but there are advancements

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that fierce battles continue at the front, but there is an advance of the Armed Forces in the south of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 21 June

Quote: "Front line. Fierce battles. We are defeating the enemy in the south. We are defeating the enemy in Donetsk Oblast. On the Kupiansk front, whatever the Russian terrorists are planning there, we will destroy the enemy.

We are moving forward in the south. Thank you, warriors! In the east, we are holding our positions."

Details: The president expressed gratitude for the downing of a Russian helicopter on 21 June, stressing that each destroyed Russian aircraft is important.

