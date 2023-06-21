All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin is not ready for peace: actions speak louder than words – US State Department

European PravdaWednesday, 21 June 2023, 23:19
Putin is not ready for peace: actions speak louder than words – US State Department
Vladimir Putin. Photo from the Kremlin website

The United States does not believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin, whatever he says, is really disposed towards peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, since he continues to bombard cities and civilians.

Source: This was announced at a briefing on Wednesday 21 June by Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesman for the US State Department, reports European Pravda

Details: During the briefing, the State Department spokesman was asked about the visit by African leaders to Ukraine and Russia, as well as a statement Putin made during a meeting with them in which he said Moscow had not refused to engage in peace talks.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia continues to show no meaningful interest in ending this war, which is clear from the fact that the African leaders spent hours in bomb shelters while Russia continued to bombard Ukraine during their visit," Patel said. 

Patel stressed that in this case "actions speak louder than words".

"President Putin says a lot of things, I will leave it up to you all to interpret how many of them are true or not. Again, it is quite clear in Russia’s actions – bombarding Kyiv, targeting civilian infrastructure, targeting energy infrastructure, targeting apartment buildings, targeting hospitals – that they show no meaningful interest in determining peace and ending this war," the State Department representative added.

During a meeting with the delegation of African leaders on Saturday 17 June, the Russian President said that Ukraine, not Russia, was abandoning "peace negotiations".

Putin even showed the African leaders an initialled draft agreement with Ukraine that was prepared in Istanbul in March 2022, ignoring the fact that the delegations from both sides were not authorised to conclude any such agreement.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: