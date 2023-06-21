New sanctions package will limit Russia's profits in Europe − Zelenskyy

A new package of EU sanctions will limit Russia's profits in Europe and will be able to block the ways in which Russia is bypassing existing restrictions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 21 June

Quote: "A new package of EU sanctions against Russia has finally been approved. Some of its regulations were prepared based on the proposals of the International Sanctions Group chaired by Michael McFaul and Andrii Yermak. This package will further limit the profits Russia has received in Europe until now, and will also block some of the routes by which the previously imposed sanctions have been circumvented. This is now one of the priority tasks."

Zelenskyy reminded us that the terrorist state still has access to various products, components, and technological and financial schemes created by "those in the world who still value freedom and international law".

He stressed that Ukraine had made all its partners aware of how critical it is to block all ways of getting around sanctions.

"Russia must be completely isolated for as long as Russia's main exports are evil and death," concluded Zelenskyy.

Previously: On Wednesday 21 June, permanent representatives of the EU approved the long-awaited 11th package of sanctions against Russia.

