Russians attack Pokrovsk, injuring child
Thursday, 22 June 2023, 05:20
Russian troops attacked the city of Pokrovsk on the evening of 21 June, injuring 4 people, including a child.
Source: Serhii Dobriak, Head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration, in an interview with Suspilne (Ukraine’s public broadcaster)
Quote: "Four people suffered minor injuries, among them a 12-year-old child who had its feet injured. Another elderly person was frightened."
Details: At 21:20, the Russian military shelled the residential area of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.
Dobriak said that the settlement was probably hit with a cruise missile.
