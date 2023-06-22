Russians attack Pokrovsk, injuring child

Aftermath of the attack on Pokrovsk, photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram

Russian troops attacked the city of Pokrovsk on the evening of 21 June, injuring 4 people, including a child.

Source: Serhii Dobriak, Head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration, in an interview with Suspilne (Ukraine’s public broadcaster)

Quote: "Four people suffered minor injuries, among them a 12-year-old child who had its feet injured. Another elderly person was frightened."

Details: At 21:20, the Russian military shelled the residential area of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Dobriak said that the settlement was probably hit with a cruise missile.

