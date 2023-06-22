All Sections
More than 8 explosions rock Melitopol

Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 June 2023, 13:21
More than eight explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 22 June.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the legitimate mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "The occupiers clearly had a bad morning in several of the still-occupied settlements of Ukraine. Enemy bases, logistical routes and enemy escape routes are being destroyed.

There were more than eight explosions in Melitopol, the loudest of which took place in the north of the city in the area where enemy military equipment was concentrated."

Details: He has also added that in Yakymivka, "something happened" to the medical storage points and gas facilities, which the Russians turned into a military base.

And in Chonhar, the road bridge used by the Russian army to transport heavy weapons from Crimea through Melitopol to the Zaporizhzhia and other fronts has "collapsed".

Fedorov has said that the Russians are panicking, so they are not letting civilians out at checkpoints on the way out of Melitopol, filtering civilians in Yakymivka and turning civilian cars and trucks around at Chonhar.

