Russia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest

One of the judges of the International Criminal Court, Rosario Salvatore Aitala, who issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, appeared on the wanted list of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The mouthpiece of the Kremlin reports that an announcement appeared on the stand at the office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Sviblovo district of Moscow:

Advertisement:

"The basis for the search: wanted under the article of the Criminal Code." There is a photo of the judge with the caption, "Attention, wanted!."

Earlier in May, Russia's Investigative Committee indicted in absentia ICC prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan and ICC judge Rosario Salvatore Aitala.

Background:

On 17 March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Maria Olekseevna Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs.

All member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are now legally bound to detain Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, now deemed a suspect, and hand him over to the court. Marco Buschmann, the German Justice Minister, has announced that he will execute an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot on German soil.

The Russian authorities, however, stated that the International Criminal Court has no power on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





