Collaborators flee from occupied Kherson Oblast to Crimea – General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 07:28
STOCK PHOTO: FACEBOOK OF KHERSON MAYOR’S OFFICE

Collaborators with Russian passports are "evacuating" from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast to Crimea.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "In temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast, the process of evacuating local collaborators with Russian passports in their own cars to temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea has intensified.

However, the FSB officers carry out filtration measures against each traitor."

Details: The General Staff has also reported that Russian occupation forces continue to suffer heavy losses in manpower and military equipment.

And in order to hide their losses, they use the infrastructure of the temporarily occupied settlements to provide medical care to their wounded soldiers.

In particular, according to the General Staff, in the village of Kalanchak, Kherson Oblast, the Russians set up a military hospital on the premises of the central district hospital.

There are about 100 Russian servicemen in it, and it is forbidden to provide medical care to civilians, the General Staff said.

