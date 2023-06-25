All Sections
Joint Forces Commander on possible attack of Wagner mercenaries from Belarus: It will be nothing but suicide

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 June 2023, 18:08
The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, states that there is no build-up of Russian equipment or manpower on the northern border of Ukraine. If the Russians try to cross the border from the north, it will be a suicide for them.

Source: Naiev regarding the statements about the possible participation of PMC Wagner in the attack on the territory of Ukraine from Belarus, reports Military Media Center

Quote: "I want to assure everyone that the situation in the northern operating zone remains stable and controlled. Our troops continue to build up their defensive capabilities. All services, from intelligence to engineering troops, are working in an enhanced mode.

So far, there has been no build-up of equipment or enemy personnel. The state border is reliably protected 24/7.

If this happens and the enemy tries to cross the state border, for them, it will be nothing but suicide. Our soldiers are ready to give a decent response to anyone who dares to cross the state border with weapons in their hands."

Background: General Richard Dannatt, former Chief of the UK General Staff, said that Ukraine should beware of a possible attack on Kyiv by Wagner mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who left for Belarus after the attempted uprising in Russia.

