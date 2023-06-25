All Sections
We and our partners see situation same way and know how to respond – Zelensky on rebellion in Russia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 June 2023, 23:53
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he and Ukraine’s Western partners see the situation in Russia in the same way, and they know how to respond to it.

Source: Zelenskyy’s nightly speech 

Details: Zelenskyy has said that on Sunday evening, he discussed the latest developments in Russia with US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Quote: "The longer Russian aggression lasts, the more degradation it causes in Russia itself. One of the manifestations of this degradation is that Russian aggression is gradually returning to its home harbour. 

In our conversations with the leaders, we have exchanged our assessments of what is happening in Russia. We see the situation in the same way and know how to respond."

More details: Zelenskyy has said that he also discussed Ukraine's "active operations" on the frontline with his partners.

"I thanked our partners for the support provided – it is very significant and it really helps our soldiers move forward. Now the Russian occupiers are suffering losses, which is what we need. Each of their losses is a long-term strengthening of freedom," Zelenskyy said.

The leaders have also discussed further strengthening of the Ukrainian military. Zelenskyy has thanked the partners for understanding Ukraine's "long-range needs".

"I am especially grateful to President Biden and the United States for the reliability of the Patriots. We discussed the strengthening of our artillery, MLRS and other things," Zelenskyy added. 

Background:

