Explosions heard in Odesa, air defence operates

Explosions rang out during an air-raid warning in Odesa on the night of 25-26 June.

Source: Dumska media outlet; Suspilne Odesa; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Operational Command Pivden (South)

Quote from Kiper: "A terrorist country is attacking Odesa. Our defence forces are operating."

Details: Explosions rang out in Odesa after an air-raid warning was issued due to the threat of Kalibr cruise missiles launching.

"Explosions are heard in Odesa. Air defence forces are operating," Dumska said.

Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that combat work is ongoing and air defence is operating, including over the city.

