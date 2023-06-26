At least two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles destroyed over Odesa Oblast

The Russians attacked Odesa Oblast on the night of 25-26 June with Kalibr cruise missiles and Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones, and at least two Kalibrs and some Russian UAVs were destroyed by air defence.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The consequences of this night attack are still being determined, although we know that at least two Kalibrs were destroyed on their approach from the sea to the coastal zone."

Details: Humeniuk has also said that there was intense combat work on kamikaze drones, which damaged windows in two apartment buildings in the coastal zone.

"But, fortunately, no one was injured," she added.

