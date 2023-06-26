All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missile hits warehouse in Odesa district

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 June 2023, 11:54
Russian missile hits warehouse in Odesa district
EMERGENCY WORKERS . STOCK PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

A Russian missile hit a warehouse in the Odesa district on the night of 25-26 June, without causing any casualties.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram   

Quote: "Russian terrorists attacked the south of Ukraine overnight. Two Kalibr missiles and four kamikaze drones were shot down over Odesa Oblast. One missile hits a warehouse in the Odesa district."

Advertisement:

Details: He has added that the fragments of the downed drones fell on an open area, and the blast waves damaged windows in apartment buildings in the coastal zone.

Kiper said there were no reports of casualties.

Background:

  • Explosions occurred in Odesa on the night of 25-26 June while an air-raid warning was in force.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force reported that they had shot down two out of three Kalibr cruise missiles, seven out of eight Iranian-made Shahed drones and all four unidentified drones used by the occupiers to attack Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: