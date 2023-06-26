Russian missile hits warehouse in Odesa district
Monday, 26 June 2023, 11:54
A Russian missile hit a warehouse in the Odesa district on the night of 25-26 June, without causing any casualties.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Russian terrorists attacked the south of Ukraine overnight. Two Kalibr missiles and four kamikaze drones were shot down over Odesa Oblast. One missile hits a warehouse in the Odesa district."
Details: He has added that the fragments of the downed drones fell on an open area, and the blast waves damaged windows in apartment buildings in the coastal zone.
Advertisement:
Kiper said there were no reports of casualties.
Background:
- Explosions occurred in Odesa on the night of 25-26 June while an air-raid warning was in force.
- The Ukrainian Air Force reported that they had shot down two out of three Kalibr cruise missiles, seven out of eight Iranian-made Shahed drones and all four unidentified drones used by the occupiers to attack Ukraine.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!