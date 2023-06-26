Russian missile hits warehouse in Odesa district

EMERGENCY WORKERS . STOCK PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

A Russian missile hit a warehouse in the Odesa district on the night of 25-26 June, without causing any casualties.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian terrorists attacked the south of Ukraine overnight. Two Kalibr missiles and four kamikaze drones were shot down over Odesa Oblast. One missile hits a warehouse in the Odesa district."

Advertisement:

Details: He has added that the fragments of the downed drones fell on an open area, and the blast waves damaged windows in apartment buildings in the coastal zone.

Kiper said there were no reports of casualties.

Background:

Explosions occurred in Odesa on the night of 25-26 June while an air-raid warning was in force.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that they had shot down two out of three Kalibr cruise missiles, seven out of eight Iranian-made Shahed drones and all four unidentified drones used by the occupiers to attack Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!