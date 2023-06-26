Armed Forces of Ukraine mop up western bank of Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal − Сommander of Ukrainian Ground Forces

PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE 3RD SEPARATE ASSAULT BRIGADE

Ukrainian soldiers have mopped up the Russian bridgehead on the Western Bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal. This was reported by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Our soldiers managed to clear the enemy's bridgehead on the Western Bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal."

Details: He also posted a GoPro video recorder by soldiers of the 1st Company of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, which defeated the 3rd battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation.

"Excellent work and successful evacuation of the wounded," Syrskyi summed up.

Background:

Late in the evening on 24 June, Andrii Biletskyi, the commander of the 3rd Separate Assault brigade, reported that on the Bakhmut front, soldiers of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade completely defeated the 3rd Battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation and completely mopped up the Western Bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal of Russians.

