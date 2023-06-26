All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Armed Forces of Ukraine mop up western bank of Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal − Сommander of Ukrainian Ground Forces

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 June 2023, 12:41
Armed Forces of Ukraine mop up western bank of Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal − Сommander of Ukrainian Ground Forces
PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE 3RD SEPARATE ASSAULT BRIGADE

Ukrainian soldiers have mopped up the Russian bridgehead on the Western Bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal. This was reported by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Our soldiers managed to clear the enemy's bridgehead on the Western Bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal."

Advertisement:

Details: He also posted a GoPro video recorder by soldiers of the 1st Company of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, which defeated the 3rd battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation.

"Excellent work and successful evacuation of the wounded," Syrskyi summed up.

Background:

  • Late in the evening on 24 June, Andrii Biletskyi, the commander of the 3rd Separate Assault brigade, reported that on the Bakhmut front, soldiers of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade completely defeated the 3rd Battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation and completely mopped up the Western Bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal of Russians.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: