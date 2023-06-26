All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Armed Forces of Ukraine mop up western bank of Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal − Сommander of Ukrainian Ground Forces

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 June 2023, 12:41
Armed Forces of Ukraine mop up western bank of Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal − Сommander of Ukrainian Ground Forces
PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE 3RD SEPARATE ASSAULT BRIGADE

Ukrainian soldiers have mopped up the Russian bridgehead on the Western Bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal. This was reported by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Our soldiers managed to clear the enemy's bridgehead on the Western Bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal."

Details: He also posted a GoPro video recorder by soldiers of the 1st Company of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, which defeated the 3rd battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

"Excellent work and successful evacuation of the wounded," Syrskyi summed up.

Background:

  • Late in the evening on 24 June, Andrii Biletskyi, the commander of the 3rd Separate Assault brigade, reported that on the Bakhmut front, soldiers of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade completely defeated the 3rd Battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation and completely mopped up the Western Bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal of Russians.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: