Russian media start discussing possible candidate to replace Russian Defence Minister

Russian media outlets have begun to spread reports that the governor of Tula Oblast, Alexey Dyumin, may replace Sergey Shoigu as Russia's Defence Minister.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian independent news outlet; RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Shoigu's resignation was demanded by the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Dyumin's appointment is supposedly due to take place in the near future.

Complimentary posts about Dyumin appeared, in particular, in Telegram channels close to the Wagner PMC.

Some posts also suggest that Sergey Surovikin may chair the General Staff of Russia's Armed Forces instead of Valery Gerasimov.

In addition, the Russian propaganda channels in social networks began to massively repost the original message by the official channel of the Tula Oblast government about how Dyumin visited the permanent location of the "Tula battalion".

At the same time, RIA Novosti reported that Tula Governor Dyumin is currently working in his region.

On Saturday, the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not answer the question whether Dyumin had participated in negotiations with the Wagner PMC.

Later, the regional government of the Russian Federation stated that Dyumin ensured the continuous management of the region and that negotiations with Prigozhin were beyond his authority.

During Prigozhin's mutiny, there was information that Dyumin had been involved in negotiations with the PMC financier, but the regional authorities called these reports unreliable.

During the mutiny, Prigozhin himself called for the resignation of Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu. However, after the former said he was stopping the "march of justice" towards Moscow, Peskov said he was unaware of any changes "in terms of trust in the defence minister".

Alexey Dyumin is Putin’s former bodyguard and former Deputy Defence minister. Sources in the Russian media called him one of Prigozhin's patrons. Prigozhin and Dyumin have supposedly known each other for a long time and are on friendly terms, and Prigozhin's political technologists participated in Dyumin's 2016 election campaign.

