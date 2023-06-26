Russians halt bus service between Crimea and Kherson Oblast

The Russians have said they suspended bus service between Crimea and the city of Henichesk, Kherson Oblast, which is under the control of the Russian occupiers, supposedly until 30 June.

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: It is reported that the carrier from occupied Crimea has stopped service on routes from Simferopol, Dzhankoi and Yalta.

At the moment, only buses running on the routes of the occupied Kherson Oblast are at the Henichesk bus station. "The connection with Crimea is suspended until 30 June inclusive," the bus station said.

Advertisement:

Collaborators put in charge of the transport sector by the occupiers confirmed this information, explaining that the connection with Crimea was suspended for the period of the "emergency situation".

Background:

On Thursday, 22 June, the Russians reported attacks on a bridge on the administrative border between Kherson Oblast and Crimea near Chonhar.

Initially, the so-called 'Minister of Transport of Crimea' Nikolay Lukashenko stated that it would take several weeks to fully restore the Chongar Bridge.

Later, Volodymyr Saldo, a collaborator and governor of the occupied Kherson Oblast, said that the damage to the Chonhar Bridge caused by the attack was more serious than they initially thought, and that the bridge would not be restored in 15-20 days.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





