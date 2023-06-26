All Sections
Russian special services threatened families of Wagner chiefs until they retreated from Moscow – The Telegraph

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 26 June 2023, 14:55
Russian special services threatened families of Wagner chiefs until they retreated from Moscow – The Telegraph
Yevgeniy Prigozhin in Rostov-on-Don. A screenshot

Sources of British special services have reported that the Russian secret services threatened to hurt the families of chiefs of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) before Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner and leader of the Wagner PMC, stopped his "offensive on Moscow".

Source: The Telegraph

Details: It was also stated that Wagner had only 8,000 soldiers, not 25 000, as they had claimed earlier, and that they would most likely be defeated upon any attempt to overtake the Russian capital anyway.

The outlet writes that Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, will try to assimilate the Wagner PMC soldiers into the Russian army and kill its former leaders.

The Telegraph supposes that this was one of the reasons why Prigozhin called off the offensive on Moscow a few hours before arriving in the Russian capital.

Assumptions concerning the formal agreement, which has been made, if there was an agreement at all, remain. Prigozhin has not commented on this proposition.

It also remains unclear whether Sergey Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of Russia, has been demoted or dismissed, as Prigozhin had demanded.

The influence of the attempted coup on the battlefield in Ukraine is yet to be observed, writes The Telegraph.

The Kremlin claimed that the Wagner PMC soldiers, who did not participate in the coup, will be merged with the Russian Armed Forces, adding herewith that those who did not participate would not be persecuted.

Meanwhile, the members of the PMC, who were persecuted, threatened Prigozhin, stating that he had let them down, having refused to carry on with the coup.

Background:

