Peace Summit on Ukraine can be held by end of year – EU official

According to the results of the meeting in Copenhagen on Saturday, dedicated to preparing the future "peace summit" in Ukraine, there are reasons to believe that the summit itself may take place by the end of the year.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing a high-ranking EU official, whose representatives also participated in the meeting in Copenhagen; he told this to journalists on condition of anonymity on Monday

The meeting was held on the level of national security advisers. Andrii Yermak, the head of the Office of the President, took part on behalf of Ukraine.

Speaking about which countries were represented, the source said that there were representatives of the G7 and such "key partners" as Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey.

"We will continue discussions in this format. It was recognized that any peaceful solution should be long-term and fair, based on the principles of the UN – sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the right to choose one's future," the source said.

He also reported that during the meeting "different opinions about the time for holding the summit" were voiced.

"Non-G7 countries have said that more work needs to be done to hold the summit at the end of the year," he said.

Responding to the agency's questions about the further development of events, the EU official said there are plans to hold the next meeting before the summer vacation. Additionally, representatives of Saudi Arabia "sent a signal" that they would like to host this meeting.

In addition, according to him, during the last meeting, the issue of "dialogue with Russia, as there are several issues that need to be discussed with them" was raised. Among these topics, the European official named the nuclear risks around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the need to return 20,000 kidnapped Ukrainian children to their families, the issue of the exchange of prisoners of war, and the Black Sea grain initiative

Background: A meeting of political advisers and national security advisers of one and a half dozen countries of the world – in particular three BRICS members and the USA – was held in Copenhagen on Saturday to discuss the key principles of achieving peace in Ukraine.

In May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the idea of holding a global peace summit with the participation of as many states as possible to secure their support for the Ukrainian "peace formula".

