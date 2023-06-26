Lukashenko does not reveal whether Prigozhin has come to Belarus

The press service of self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has stated they do not know whether the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has arrived in Belarus yet.

Source: Fontanka, a Russian news outlet

Details: On 26 June, the Russian media outlet called Lukashenko's press service, but they were unable to answer whether Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus.

An employee of the press service stated that "there is no such information" and suggested that Fontanka send an official information request.

The Belarusian monitoring outlet has reported that both of Prigozhin's aircraft are in Russia: the first BAe 125-800B (RA-02731) has been in Moscow since 22 June, while the second, which is his main aircraft, an Embraer Legacy 600 (RA-02795), flew to southern Russia from St Petersburg on 25 June and returned to St Petersburg late in the evening.

Thus, Yevgeny Prigozhin did not fly to Belarus – at least, using his own planes.

At the same time, various Telegram channels are spreading insights that Prigozhin is already in Minsk. Observers have not yet been able to confirm this information.

On Saturday evening, Dmitry Peskov, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman, said that due to negotiations, in which Lukashenko took an active part, the rebellion was stopped – in order to "prevent the unleashing of a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia".

Prigozhin accepted Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of the Wagner PMC, and Peskov claimed that Prigozhin would go to Belarus.

Background:

