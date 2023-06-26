US will give Ukraine armoured vehicles in new aid package worth half a billion dollars – Reuters

The United States is preparing to announce on Tuesday a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth up to USD500 million, which will include ground equipment to support the Ukrainian counteroffensive and air defence equipment.

Source: Reuters citing two US officials.

According to preliminary reports, the package will include 30 Bradley fighting vehicles and 25 Stryker armoured personnel carriers, as well as munitions for HIMARS, anti-tank weapons including Javelins and munitions for Patriot and Stinger anti-aircraft systems.

Reuters sources stated that the package was still being finalised and could change.

It will be funded through the Presidential Drawdown Authority program, which allows the US president to withdraw goods and services from US stockpiles without congressional approval during emergencies.

This will be the 41st military aid package approved by the United States to help Ukraine after the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. And the total American military aid to Kyiv will amount to more than 40 billion dollars.

The latest package of US military aid worth USD325 million was announced on 13 June. It included air defence equipment, additional ammunition for HIMARS systems, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, armoured vehicles and other equipment.

Earlier, it became known that the Pentagon's audit of military aid to Ukraine from the United States revealed a USD6.2 billion discrepancy between the estimated and actual cost of the equipment provided to Ukraine.

