EU has already trained 24,000 Ukrainian soldiers

The European Union, as part of its training mission for Ukrainians (EUMAM), has already trained 24,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Source: Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at a press conference after the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday

Advertisement:

Quote: "Good news about the Military Assistance Mission: 24,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained as part of this mission," he said.

The mission is tasked with training up to 30,000 Ukrainian servicemen in centers located in EU member states.

"And, of course, the goal of 30,000 [trained soldiers. – ed.] by the end of the year will be achieved long before the end of the year," Borrell noted.

As of April, over 16,000 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already undergone training in the European Union.

Borrell also said that the European Union intends to continue its training mission, as the EU plans to support Ukraine in the long term.

On 17 October 2022, the European Union Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) was officially established, and in mid-November, it began its work.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!