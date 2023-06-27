Russians demolish 300 buildings in Mariupol during occupation – city council

The Russian invaders have destroyed half of the residential buildings in Mariupol during the siege, and more than 300 buildings have been demolished during the occupation.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote from City Council: "During the siege, the invaders have destroyed 50% of the entire housing stock of the city. More than 300 houses have already been completely demolished since the occupation started. At the same time, many Mariupol residents are fighting for their homes to be left intact because they still live there."

Details: The city council added that, despite this, the destruction continues.

In particular, the Russians recently demolished two houses at 77 and 79 Metalurhiv Avenue.

The City Council also posted a video showing that the former apartments are now ruins.

