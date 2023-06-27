All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians demolish 300 buildings in Mariupol during occupation – city council

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 27 June 2023, 03:40
Russians demolish 300 buildings in Mariupol during occupation – city council
Screenshot from video

The Russian invaders have destroyed half of the residential buildings in Mariupol during the siege, and more than 300 buildings have been demolished during the occupation.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote from City Council: "During the siege, the invaders have destroyed 50% of the entire housing stock of the city. More than 300 houses have already been completely demolished since the occupation started. At the same time, many Mariupol residents are fighting for their homes to be left intact because they still live there."

Advertisement:

Details: The city council added that, despite this, the destruction continues.

In particular, the Russians recently demolished two houses at 77 and 79 Metalurhiv Avenue.

The City Council also posted a video showing that the former apartments are now ruins.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: