Wagnerites starts transferring heavy weapons to Russian Defence Ministry

Russian media outlets have reported that the Wagner PMC has begun preparations to transfer heavy military equipment to Russian Ministry of Defence units.

Details: The Russian Ministry of Defence has reported that preparations are underway to transfer heavy military equipment from the Wagner PMC to active units of the Russian Armed Forces.

Russian armed groups must sign a contract by 1 July with the Russian Ministry of Defence. All Russian "volunteer units" must sign such a contract "in order to increase the effectiveness of their use" in the war in Ukraine. This means that they will be subordinate to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

This contract has already been signed by Kadyrovites. The leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, refused to sign a contract with the regular army.

On 23 June, Prigozhin announced a mutiny and "marched" on Moscow with his army, but a day later, the mercenary leader abandoned his plans and said that the Wagner PMC forces had decided to turn around for two reasons: "they did not want to shed Russian blood" and "they were going to demonstrate their protest, and not to overthrow the government in the country".

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered the Wagnerites a choice of either signing a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry, joining other armed groups, or moving to Belarus, where they would set up a training ground for Prigozhin's mercenaries.

