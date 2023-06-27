FSB states that case on Prigozhin's rebellion closed

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported that the criminal case of the armed rebellion against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), has been closed.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency Interfax, referring to the FSB Public Relations Centre

Details: The Russian agency noted that the basis for the termination of the criminal case was its materials.

Quoe: "During the investigation of the criminal case initiated by the Investigative Department of the FSB of the Russian Federation on 23 June this year under Article 279 of the Criminal Code on the fact of an armed rebellion, it was established that its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime on 24 June.

In view of this and other circumstances relevant to the investigation, the investigating authority issued a decision on 27 June this year to terminate the criminal case."

Background:

