FSB states that case on Prigozhin's rebellion closed
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported that the criminal case of the armed rebellion against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), has been closed.
Source: Russian state-owned news agency Interfax, referring to the FSB Public Relations Centre
Details: The Russian agency noted that the basis for the termination of the criminal case was its materials.
Quoe: "During the investigation of the criminal case initiated by the Investigative Department of the FSB of the Russian Federation on 23 June this year under Article 279 of the Criminal Code on the fact of an armed rebellion, it was established that its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime on 24 June.
In view of this and other circumstances relevant to the investigation, the investigating authority issued a decision on 27 June this year to terminate the criminal case."
Background:
- On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He has therefore deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries "to restore justice".
- Prigozhin claimed that his forces had taken control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, including the air base, and were heading "to Moscow" and that his soldiers had shot down at least three Russian helicopters. Wagner mercenaries have also seized military facilities in the Russian city of Voronezh.
- In an emergency address on 24 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is "fighting for survival" and that attempts are being made to "organise a rebellion" in the country.
- On the afternoon of 24 June, Russian media reported that the Office of the President of the Russian Federation feared that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group fighters would likely reach Moscow’s outskirts in a few hours, with fighting expected near Russia’s capital. Ukrainian intelligence had information that Putin has urgently left Moscow for his residence in Valdai.
- On the evening of the same day, after a conversation with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin said that his mercenaries were returning to field camps. The criminal case against Prigozhin in the Russian Federation was promised to be closed, and he had to "go to Belarus."
- Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet flew from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to Belarus, with another plane arriving there from St Petersburg.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!