Putin promises to "deal with" Prigozhin's company: suspects embezzlement of Russian budget

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 27 June 2023, 16:24
Putin promises to deal with Prigozhin's company: suspects embezzlement of Russian budget
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, suspected that Concord, a company owned by Yevgeniy Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), could have been embezzling state money.

Source: video of Putin in the Kremlin allegedly at the meeting with the military who deterred the assault of the Wagner PMC, as reported by the Russian media

Details: Putin claimed that the Concord company, owned by the leader of Wagner Group, supplies the Russian army with food via Joint Stock Company Voentorg. In a year, Concord earned 80 billion roubles [almost $940 million – ed.] on state orders.

Advertisement:

Putin remarked that the participation of the Wagner PMC in the war against Ukraine is exclusively financed from the state budget of Russia. That same year, the Wagner Group received over a billion US dollars from the state.

Quote: "The state fully finances [the Wagner PMC – ed.], while a part of this whole group [of companies owned by Prigozhin – ed.], the Concord company, earned 80 billion roubles. I hope nothing was stolen, or, at least, not so much. We will certainly deal with all this."

Background:

