We are not building camps for Wagnerites, let them set up tents – Lukashenko

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 27 June 2023, 17:54
Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has claimed that they do not build camps for the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) but will "help with accommodation" if necessary.

Source: Belarusian regime-aligned news agency BelTA, citing Lukashenko during the ceremony of presenting military shoulder straps to senior officers

Quote: "We are not building any camps yet. But if they want to (I understand they are looking at certain areas), we will accommodate them. Put up tents, if you like. But for now, they are in Luhansk in their camps. And as Prigozhin, who called me yesterday, told me, somebody is going to sign a contract with [Russia's Defence Minister Sergei] Shoigu at the Defence Ministry.

We offered them one of the abandoned camps. They are welcome – the fence is there, and everything is in place. Put up your tents. We will help them as much as we can until they decide what to get up to."

Background: The Russian media outlet Vyorstka reported that camps were being built in Belarus to house Wagner PMC militants after arrangements were made with Alexander Lukashenko, who was in talks with Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine denied this information. The SBGS stressed that the intelligence service closely monitors the situation in the country, which is an accomplice of the Russian aggressor state.

