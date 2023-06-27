All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We are not building camps for Wagnerites, let them set up tents – Lukashenko

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 27 June 2023, 17:54
We are not building camps for Wagnerites, let them set up tents – Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has claimed that they do not build camps for the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) but will "help with accommodation" if necessary.

Source: Belarusian regime-aligned news agency BelTA, citing Lukashenko during the ceremony of presenting military shoulder straps to senior officers

Quote: "We are not building any camps yet. But if they want to (I understand they are looking at certain areas), we will accommodate them. Put up tents, if you like. But for now, they are in Luhansk in their camps. And as Prigozhin, who called me yesterday, told me, somebody is going to sign a contract with [Russia's Defence Minister Sergei] Shoigu at the Defence Ministry.

We offered them one of the abandoned camps. They are welcome – the fence is there, and everything is in place. Put up your tents. We will help them as much as we can until they decide what to get up to."

Advertisement:

Background: The Russian media outlet Vyorstka reported that camps were being built in Belarus to house Wagner PMC militants after arrangements were made with Alexander Lukashenko, who was in talks with Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine denied this information. The SBGS stressed that the intelligence service closely monitors the situation in the country, which is an accomplice of the Russian aggressor state.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: